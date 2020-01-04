The holiday marathon is universally thought of as the time between Christmas and New Year, sometimes including Thanksgiving into the mix.

This year, the lunar calendar has blessed us with an unusually early Chinese New Year, so now that is also a part of the holiday block. Welcome to the family!

To help you transition from the Gregorian into the lunar calendar, start treating yourself at ALDI’s newest store in Pudong, which is kicking off its opening on January 4 with gifts, one-day-only deals, and activities that celebrate the Spring Festival.

The festive mood continues at ALDI

1913 was the year when the Albrecht family started their grocery store in the German town of Essen. Since then, ALDI has grown from a small family business into an international retailer with over 10,000 stores in more than ten countries.

ALDI CHINA already operates five shops in Shanghai and designs the pilot stores to support their customers’ dynamic lifestyles with international and locally sourced high-quality goods. From wines, snacks, and fresh produce to personal and pet care, all the goods are handpicked by ALDI experts to meet the local needs.

For the convenience-obsessed customers – try the ALDI CHINA WeChat mini-program that lets you shop, pay, and even arrange your delivery on your phone.

Play and win on the opening day

The latest addition to the ALDI family is their new pilot store in Pudong so they made sure the opening day is not the one to miss.

What would the celebration be without prizes, gifts, and tempting deals? Take a peek at what’s on offer during ALDI Pudong’s opening day!

CNY Hamper (total price RMB 620; hamper price RMB 499)

Treat your friends or yourself – we could all use a day of self-love after the exhausting party marathon. Here is what is included in the hamper:

Opening-day deals

As with the previous opening days, ALDI gets generous with all the food we miss from home. Grab your shopping carts and get buying like it’s the Black Friday of comfort foods.

Gifts

Besides the slashed prices for your daily items (yes, Merlot is a part of daily grocery shopping), redeem gifts for the money you spend:

Activities

ALDI Pudong store’s opening day is not only about buying. Gather your loved ones and take part in the Spring Festival-themed activities that will keep everyone entertained.

Besides the classical lucky draw and mystery capsules, take home traditional Chinese paper cuttings to decorate your homes with or try your luck on the red envelope wall to win gifts, discount coupons, or a chance to fill a bag with Chinese New Year goodies in eight seconds. Who needs to break their heads over buying gifts for the in-laws before visiting them over Chunjie if you can just get ALDI to take care of it.

When the New Year parties are over and the Spring Festival feasts are still in the preparation stage, entertain yourself at this midway treat with ALDI.

WHAT

ALDI Pudong opening day

WHEN

January 4, 7:30am-10pm

WHERE

Pudong Fortune Plaza Store, 1st Floor

No.1367 Dongfang Road, Pudong New District