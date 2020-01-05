Winter in Shanghai can be a real mystery: one day we fall into pollution, there is rain on the next one, and the third day brings sunshine and singing birds. Truly, no one knows…

If there is one thing you can trust to help you get through the day, it’s your favorite aroma. That’s where DOUCÉA and their special scent “A Winter in Shanghai” comes in.

From Shanghai, with love

A balanced blend of lavender, green tea, and vanilla is created by a French perfume master exclusively for DOUCÉA and aims to brighten up the city’s winter landscape. Not for no reason Shanghai is crowned Paris of the East!

The scent is tailored for young ladies and teenagers. Sweet tones of vanilla are made fresh with hints of green tea and soothing lavender.

Lavender is known to help with focus and keeping the stress down, green tea keeps the energy high, and vanilla adds that extra comfort where it is due.

Who is behind the smell?

DOUCÉA is a socially conscious youth skincare company that uses natural ingredients and so the products are completely safe for young children, teenagers, and mothers to use.

The company was started by a marketing consultant, business professor, and a mother of three, Natacha Tarascon. Besides being an active member of the business community, she was participating in humanitarian trips and charity activities.

A donation with every purchase

DOUCÉA is collaborating with multiple charity organizations across China, including Heart to Heart, Rotary Élysée, Couleurs De Chine, Mifan Mama, Children of Madaifu, and many others.

With every purchase of “A Winter in Shanghai” (RMB198), DOUCÉA will donate a hygiene kit to a child from an impoverished environment in China.

The kit contains such daily essentials as bamboo toothbrush, toothpaste, skin care cream, soap, and an educational booklet with pictures explaining why regular hygiene habits are important.

Besides the necessities, children will also get two small toys and a game booklet.

No catch: every set of the scent purchased means one gift by DOUCÉA! Since the launch in November, the company has already distributted 2000 units of hygiene kits.

Get a great scent for the young ones and support impoverished children in China with the same product!

photos by Fab and Andrea Martinez