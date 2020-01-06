To mark Shanghai’s development over the years, the Chinese government has put out a list of our fair city’s top ten new landmark buildings.

Selected by experts from the Architecture and Culture Society of China, colonial buildings like the Custom House and the 1933 Old Millfun are nowhere to be found on this ranking, which instead highlights projects like the Hongqiao railway station/airport and the re-developed Xintiandi shopping center.

Interestingly, while the Shanghai Tower, Jin Mao Tower, and Pearl Tower all merited inclusion on the list, the other most prominent member of the Pudong skyline, the Shanghai World Financial Center, the 12th tallest building in the world, did not make the cut.

Here’s the full top 10:

1. Shanghai Tower

2. Shanghai Hongqiao Transportation Hub

3. Jinmao Tower

4. Oriental Pearl Tower

5. Shanghai International Media Port

6. Xintiandi

7. National Convention and Exhibition Center

8. Shanghai Oriental Sports Center

9. Shanghai Grand Theater

10. Shanghai World Expo Cultural Center