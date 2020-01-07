A traveler recently decided to save some time at the Beijing West Railway Station by hopping into a X-ray machine at a security check.

Surveillance footage shows the man arriving at the security check and talking with the inspector before suddenly flopping down onto the conveyor belt and riding through the machine as the inspector yells at him but doesn’t try and stop his progress.

The man then emerges from the other side, nearly falls over, and is detained by security.

It turns out that the man didn’t want to go through all the trouble of taking off his heavy winter coat and emptying his pockets and thought that simply going through the X-ray machine himself would be the most efficient option.

The man and his wife were on their way home for the Spring Festival holiday. They were let off with a warning by police. It’s not clear if the man was made to go through the security check again.