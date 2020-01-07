A sculpture student at Tsinghua University’s Academy of Fine Arts impressed his classmates recently by taking advantage of Beijing’s first snowfall of the decade to carve out a rather impressive snowman.

The snowman was a replica of The Thinker, an iconic bronze sculpture cast by French sculptor Auguste Rodin which sits in front of universities, museums, and libraries around the globe. It took the student, surnamed Shen, a good five hours to make.

Unfortunately, with the weather suddenly warming up throughout the day on Monday, Shen wasn’t able to actually complete his masterpiece. It collapsed at around 90 percent completion.