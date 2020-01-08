Residents of a neighborhood in the Sichuan city of Nanchong watched in horror recently as an elderly woman put her grandson’s life on the line to rescue her cat.

The grandmother tied a rope around the 7-year-old before lowering him down from her fifth-floor balcony to a window ledge below where the boy grabbed the feline and stuffed in a bag before being yanked back up by grandma.

All the while, neighbors can be heard shouting for the grandma to stop but she fails to pay them any attention.

Reportedly, the grandmother is the boy’s only caregiver. She was given a “lecture” by police afterward.