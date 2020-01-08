After breaking ground only less than a year ago, Shanghai’s Tesla factory is already delivering Model 3 cars to customers.

At very the end of last year, the $5 billion gigafactory in Shanghai’s Lingang Industrial Zone held a ceremony presenting some employees with the plant’s very first crop of sedans. On Tuesday, another ceremony was held in which customers were invited to come on stage and pick up their rides.

Also attending the ceremony was none other than Tesla CEO Elon Musk who danced awkwardly and posed with customers.

At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!! pic.twitter.com/1yrPyzJQGZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2020

The gigafactory is Tesla’s first outside of the United States. Because the vehicles are produced in China, they are exempt from the tariffs that are typically imposed on imported, foreign cars in the world’s largest auto market.

Production at the factory is set to ramp up this month. The plant is a massive investment for Tesla which it hopes will soon pay off with an annual capacity of producing 150,000 Model 3 cars a year.

The Standard Range Plus Model 3s produced at the Shanghai plant will be sold for 355,800 yuan ($50,000), considerably less than the 439,000 yuan ($63,000) that the models imported into the country previously started at.