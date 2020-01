Residents of Xiamen have gone out this week to enjoy the Fujian city’s newly opened “health trail.”

Stretching from mountain to sea, the 23 kilometer-long walking path connects many of the island’s major scenic spots. Work began on the project last year.

The path boasts one particularly popular bit of winding, elevated pathway which doesn’t exactly blend into the surrounding nature but does look pretty neat.

