Chinese New Year is stepping on our toes right after we were just ready to put our feet up after the latest Winter Holiday season. However, instead of burdening ourselves with the second wave of stress let’s get a few steps ahead of the festivities.

Making sure your family and friends are pampered with unique and thoughtful gifts is one of the first priorities, because who wants to clutter their houses with yet another generic scarf off Taobao.

Check out these products all made by Shanghai-based French women, who are producing quality goods while minding the earth and society.

DOUCÉA

A balanced enchanting blend created by a French perfume master goes a long way in brightening dark winter days. DOUCÉA is a socially conscious youth skincare company that uses natural ingredients so the products are safe to use for children, teenagers, and mothers.

The scent is tailored for young ladies and teenagers but suitable for all ages and genders! Every set comes with a winter gamebook and a reusable tin box. They will also add 30ml of hydrating face cream for bonus nourishment needed throughout the cold months.

DOUCÉA is regularly collaborating with multiple charity organizations in China and will donate a hygiene kit to a child in need with every purchase of “A Winter in Shanghai”.

Mon P’tit Boudoir

How do we keep the little ones and ourselves cozy when the weather gets damp and cool? Definitely by curling up in soft and natural fabrics!

Mon P’tit Boudoir is home of handmade interior details, that stocks creative and bohemian designs to bring colors and warmth into any bedroom or living room. The brand does its own fabric printing to ensure the quality, safety, and uniqueness of the final product

Bring your family to the Mon P’tit Boudoir showroom for a truly immersive experience, where they can pick their own duvets, pillows, and accessories. The company also crafts accessories including pouch bags and hand woven bracelets.

Lalu

Skincare always makes for a great gift, but for those you really care about– choose natural skincare.

Lalu Raw Beauty uses all plant-based ingredients that heal and protect your skin. The company gets down to the basics because everything we need is out in nature and up for grabs! Choose from masks, body lotions, shampoos, and more.

Their products come with a boost of clean superfood ingredients, nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants all derived from plants and without unnecessary chemicals. Your skin needs to breath to feel well! The upcoming spring is a great time to start cleansing your skin and shedding the layers of additives we put onto our body with every cosmetic product.

Enjoy a 10% discount with the code “Shanghaiist”. valid until the 30th of January 2020.

Dahlia Home and Lifestyle

Bring a touch of luxury with Dahlia Home and Lifestyle. Their handwoven towels, shawls, blankets, bathrobes, kids ponchos, and beach cover-ups are extremely lightweight, highly absorbent and quick drying.

Dahlia’s versatile peshtemals (traditional bath towel used in Ottoman hammams) are perfect for the bath, the beach and even as an interior design detail if you are looking for a blanket, runner or a throw. The fabrics are delicate and soft enough even for newborn babies.

The peshtemals are handwoven in Turkey by experienced craftsmen and use 100% of the finest quality certified cotton.

Baluchon

The start of the new decade is a great time to start implementing changes in your daily life and reduce your impact on the planet.

To make your eco-conscious lifestyle easier, Baluchon has created a set of zero waste handmade supplies that will replace the most commonly used disposable items in your daily life. Wrapping the plastic over your food leftovers? Why not switch to handmade reusable wax paper? The fruit lady is putting your bananas and apples into separate plastic bags? Bring your own cotton bags!

Best of all, their zero waste products are stylish and trendy, so instead of getting eye-rolls, you will probably be getting “where did you buy this?”

Baluchon only uses natural, locally sourced ingredients and every product is made by hand with plastic-free labels and minimalist/compostable packaging.

Mumu

If you are a lover of the French taste but also embrace a fair share of wild Shanghainese lifestyle, then you will fall for these urban chic accessories.

From tote bags, clutches, key chains, to home decor, immerse yourself into the eclectic world of Maison Mumu.

It is a unique inspiration and combination of fine leather, ethnic fabrics, and multicolored patterns that reflect a cross-cultural traveling experience which we all can relate to.

Scan the QR code or stop by their showroom (Anfu road 228 – building 5) to discover the collection.

LOUKO

Looking for a new outfit with a trendy and Frenchie touch? LOUKO is there to help you keep it classy and modern with the same outfit. A French clothing brand based in Shanghai specializes in well-cut designs exuding Parisian spirit.

The shapes are feminine and timeless with a fun pop of color or a surprising detail to bring some excitement into the classical chic.

Their clothes are made from comfortable, natural, and quality fabrics such as silk, cashmere, cotton, linen or Tencel. For your convenience, each garment can be tailormade within a week.

Check out their collections at the showroom (169 Jiashan road).

Scan the QR code to receive the lookbook, and enjoy 15% off till the 15th of January!

Red Drop

Best friends always know when is a good time to gift a bottle of wine, and honestly, who doesn’t enjoy receiving that?

Agnès Martino, the mind behind wine import company Red Drop moved to Shanghai 10 years ago and established a company in 2016. Red Drop focuses on French and Italian wines as well as some products from the new world of winemaking.

Agnès also owns Domaine Sainte-Luchaire, a 130-year old French winery located in the South of France. The high summer temperatures in the region and soil composed of sandstones make it ideal to grow vines.

Wine is always a great addition to any gathering you will be invited to during the Spring Festival holidays, so better stock up early!

SAN | XIA

For all the gifts we acquire during the holiday season, there is one thing we rarely get enough of – boxes to keep them organized.

SAN | XIA is a Shanghainese brand that embellishes Chinese traditional boxes and steamers, twisting them into stylish organizers by using Japanese washi papers, Chinese fabrics, pompoms, and masking tapes.

Some of the boxes might even hide a surprise: xiaolongbao candle, jiaozi soaps, or Pu’er tea. We all have some mess in our house, might as well keep it pretty!

The products are made by Home Sweet Home, an association that assists disabled and homeless people. The organization provides food and shelter, as well as education and training, to help people develop skills and make it easier to reintegrate into society. SAN | XIA donates part of the earnings back to the association.