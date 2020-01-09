The world’s largest annual human migration officially kicks off on Friday as hundreds of millions of people in China travel back home to celebrate the Chinese New Year with their families.

To prepare for the occasion, China’s railway lines will be serviced by even more high-speed trains than usual. In the important railway junction of Wuhan, overhead photos show a whole line of bullet trains at the ready.

Though, it’s not only the trains themselves that are getting ready. Attendants are receiving additional training about how to greet chunyun passengers with a smile.

A whopping 3 billion trips are expected over this Spring Festival travel period (January 10 – February 18) with 440 million of those coming by train. Already, more than 300 million train tickets have been sold for the rush.

[Images via ChinaNews]