A woman turned herself in to police recently in the Zhejiang county of Tonglu following a bout of parking lot rage.

The woman, surnamed Yang, couldn’t manage to pull out of her space in a parking lot on Saturday night with a black vehicle illegally parked in front of her. She tried to contact the vehicle owner but after 10 minutes with no response, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Surveillance footage shows Yang driving her white SUV into the vehicle a total of 11 times, eventually nudging the car far enough back to allow her to pull out of the space.

Video of the incident soon went viral on the Chinese internet with some empathizing with the woman’s plight while others noted that she could have likely pulled out of the space just fine had she been more careful.

On Sunday, Yang arrived at the police station to turn herself in. Police have said that though the other vehicle was illegally parked, she could still be charged with various crimes.