While city planners in the Qinghai capital of Xining may have believed that a barrier of both concrete and fencing in the middle of a busy six-lane road would dissuade pedestrians from trying to cross, they were comically mistaken.

Instead, pedestrians have managed to carve out a shortcut into the barrier, opening up a space between the concrete blocks and underneath the guardrail for them to squeeze through while squatting.

The situation has generated some alarm, however, city authorities aren’t sure what exactly can be done, noting that there is already a pedestrian overpass and zebra crossing nearby.