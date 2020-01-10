Before picking up his bride on their wedding day, one groom in Guangdong had his English skills put to the test.

That literal test was administered to him by laughing bridesmaid in the form of a recording of a conversation that he had to listen to and answer questions about.

The groom had studied abroad for three years. He complained that the test was unfair because the readers spoke with an accent and the recording had been sped up to 1.5 times normal speed.

He ended up getting two questions wrong. Appropriately enough, this meant that he had to give away some hongbao to the bridesmaid to be allowed to retrieve his betrothed.

It’s tradition in China that the groom collects the bride from her family’s home ahead of their wedding banquet. It’s also tradition for people to try to mess with the groom. This happens to one of the more innocuous wedding pranks we’ve reported on where no one ended up tied to a lampost or hit by a car.