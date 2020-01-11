That Chemistry Show

《化学秀》

好消息来了：2019年，《物理秀》中文版原班团队出品的《化学秀》终于来到了中国！

Produced by the original team for , has finally come to China in 2019!

在常见化学实验的基础上，通过幽默丰富的舞台表现，趣味讲解化学原理，一场化学革命即将在舞台上开始！

印象中，化学可能是一些危险的试剂，但在这里，化学是有趣的游戏。

Based on some common chemical experiments, is bringing on a chemical revolution on the stage by humorous presentation and explaining Chemistry in a more interesting way.

You may thought Chemistry is about some kind of dangerous reagent but here Chemistry is a game.

这些神奇的现象，你可以在一场演出里找到答案。一个个炫酷的实验，打破人们“化学很神秘还有点危险“的想法，消除孩子们的畏惧心理，发现化学有趣的一面。

You can find answers in a show like this, breaking the thoughts of “Chemistry is a mystery and it is dangerous”. You kids can no longer be afraid of it but start to find out the fun facts about Chemistry.

演出时长：约70分钟（10分钟中场休息）

演出语言：中文

建议观剧年龄：4+

DURATION: 70 mins (including 10 mins intermission)

LANGUAGE: Chinese

Suggested Age: 4+

WHAT

That Chemistry Show

《化学秀》

WHEN

1/10, 7:30pm

1/11, 10:30am & 3:30pm

1/12, 10:30am & 3:30pm

WHERE

ET Space

433 East Yan’an Road, Near South Yunnan Road

上海共舞台•ET聚场

上海市延安东路433号

HOW MUCH

¥120/¥180/¥280/¥380

¥480 (¥280*2, on two sides)

《物理秀》

That Physics Show

纽约百老汇科学秀系列之《物理秀》，这场蕴含了多种基础物理知识和趣味互动的表演，为孩子们推开科学世界的大门，将热爱科学的种子埋在每一个看过演出的孩子心中。

作为一部舞台剧，《物理秀》并不是一场几十分钟的物理实验大合集，它还把生动的舞台表演巧妙地融入到各种科学实验中。

Lifetime professional physics demonstrator David Maiullo brings his scientific “magic” from the world of physics to off-Broadway in That Physics Show. The show features live segments on motion, momentum, vacuums, friction, energy, density, fluid motion, light waves, sound waves/vibrations, temperature, and more from the world in which we live — a world controlled by physics.

WHY博士和他的助手们会敲击着装满液氮的“鼓”为大家带来一段活力四射的rap；在混沌系统的演示中孩子们可以欣赏到一场奇妙的“混沌舞蹈”；爱迪生著名的“酸黄瓜”实验也被演员们绘声绘色地以话剧的形式演绎了出来。

Based on the hundreds of physics experiments that are presented at physics conferences and in classrooms across the country, THAT PHYSICS SHOW features segments on motion, momentum, vacuum, friction, energy, density, fluid motion, sound waves and sound vibration, light waves, temperature and many more from the world in which we live, a world controlled by physics.

演出时长：约100分钟（含15分钟中场休息）

建议观剧年龄：4+

DURATION: 100 mins (including 15 mins intermission)

Suggested Age: 4+

WHAT

That Physics Show

物理秀

WHERE

Majestic Theatre

No. 66 Jiangning Lu

美琪大戏院

江宁路66号

WHEN

3/7

10:30am & 3:30pm

HOW MUCH

¥120/¥180/¥280/¥380

¥480 (¥280*2)

《你是演奏家·超级金贝鼓》

Samajam：You Are The Show 2

专为孩子打造的《你是演奏家·超级金贝鼓》，全场互动音乐类亲子剧的开创者，以打击乐带动全场观众的热情，风靡北美地区，受到万千家长和孩子们的喜爱与追捧。

As the pioneer of Musical Participatory family show, The SAMAJAM KIDS SHOW sweeps around South America with its oral English communication and dynamic music enlightenment, loved and welcomed crazily by thousands of parents and kids.

75分钟的时间里，台上台下运用4种互动乐器共同演奏，让现场变成了欢乐的海洋。无论是爸爸妈妈，还是爷爷奶奶，都能尽情享受音乐的乐趣。有的大朋友们玩得比小朋友们还投入！

It’s our specialty! Before the show, everyone in the audience receives a SAMAJAM Music Bag which contains FOUR musical instruments: A Djembe, frame drum, drumsticks, and a musical tube! Throughout the show, KIDS and the entire family LEARN & PLAY with the instruments, as they are led by SAMAJAM performers on stage.

演出时长：约75分钟（无中场休息）

演出语言：英文

适宜年龄：2+

儿童入场提示：儿童全票，一人一票入场

DURATION: 75 mins (no intermission)

LANGUAGE: ENGLISH

Suggested Age: 2+

Tips: Full price for kids, one ticket per person

WHAT

Samajam：You Are The Show 2

你是演奏家2 超级金贝鼓

WHEN

3/20, 7:30pm

3/21,10:30am/3:30pm

WHERE

ET Space

433 East Yan’An Road, Near South Yunnan Road

上海共舞台 • ET聚场

延安东路433号，近云南南路

HOW MUCH

¥180/¥280/¥380

¥480 (Package for ¥280 x 2)

WHAT

Samajam: You Are The Show 2

你是演奏家2

超级金贝鼓

WHERE

Hongqiao Art Centre

No.888 Tianshan Lu

上海虹桥艺术中心剧场

上海市长宁区天山路888号

WHEN

3/29

10:30am & 3:30pm

HOW MUCH

¥180/¥280/¥380

¥480 (280*2)

¥700 (280*3)

