Spring is here (at least in our hearts) but first, it’s Spring Festival. The time to shake off grey feelings of winter, get our haircuts (just make sure it is before the actual holiday), and wrap way more dumplings than we can consume.

If you are still looking for a way to make this Chinese New Year special for your family and friends, check out The Portman Ritz-Carlton.

They have crafted special Spring Festival hampers to give out to your fellow foodies and put together a lavish buffet for those not planning to cook during the festivities.

Portman’s Signature Lunch Buffet

What is a gift that everyone can appreciate? A quality lunch!

Pamper yourself and spend a mid-day break with your business partners, families and friends at a newly launched lunch buffet at Portman’s Restaurant.

The new menu features a choice of Southeast Asian and international cuisine, iced seafood bar, cold cuts, salads, and much more.

Start with all-you-can-eat appetizers and then choose one of the six mains, including roasted salmon, grilled lamb rack, green chicken curry or vegetarian fried noodles.

Finish the feast off with tiramisu, brownies, lemon tart, or fresh-off-the-oven egg tarts.

When?

Daily until 14 March 2020, 12:00-2:30pm

Monday-Saturday from 15 March 2020, 12:00-2:30pm

What?

Portman’s Signature Lunch Buffet

RMB218 per person

Where?

Level 1, The Portman Ritz-Carlton

1376 West Nanjing Road

Chinese New Year Lantern Hamper

No need to spend more time pondering over Spring Festival gifts that won’t be collecting dust on the living room shelf. Give this auspicious hamper with Lunar New Year’s blessings to family and friends. The set will make any table look festive, with a series of wonderful offerings.

Every lantern-shaped set includes a box of Chinese Tie Guan Yin tea, Chinese sausages, Jinhua ham, extra virgin olive oil, and other goodies to bring a party to every pantry.

When?

Available daily (10:30am-10:30pm) until 27 January 2020

What?

The Ritz-Carlton Chinese New Year Lantern Hamper RMB 1,688

Available for purchase at the Portman’s Restaurant

For orders and inquiries, please contact the hamper hotline at 21 6279 7166