With Chinese New Year coming up, millions of people in China are traveling home to spend the holidays with their loved ones, making for some touching reunions.

Video has recently gone viral on Chinese social media of one of those reunions where a woman, surnamed Song, her husband, and their son drove more than 2,800 kilometers to surprise the kid’s grandma.

The family drove all the way from their home in the coastal city of Ningbo in Zhejiang province to the Heilongjiang city of Jiamusi, located in the northeastern tip of China, where Song’s mother lives.

Song recorded the adorable moment when, after that epic journey, her son surprised his grandma at her door.