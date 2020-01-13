Over the weekend, Jeremy Lin got to experience what it’s like to be an all-star for the first time.

The former NBAer was part of the Chinese Basketball Association’s all-star weekend. In the all-star game, he scored 41 points but lost out on the game’s MVP award with his team (the north) being defeated on a closing seconds layup after he missed one on the other end.

The final score of the game was 167 to 166. 18 of Lin’s own points came on an end of first quarter event in which he shot one-on-one three-pointers against Zhao Rui. You can watch his highlights below:

As part of the weekend’s festivities, Lin was one of a group of CBA stars who paid a visit to the Chimelong Safari Park on the outskirts of Guangzhou where they played with pandas and koala bears.

He also acted as one of the judges in the league’s slam dunk contest… which was won by the 5-foot-9-inch Kay Felder of the Xinjiang Flying Tigers.

After winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors but being unable to find a new contract in the NBA, Lin signed with the Beijing Ducks last summer. Averaging 25 points per game while putting the Ducks in playoff contention, Lin has become one of the most popular players in China, receiving the second most overall votes for the all-star game. It remains to be seen if his success in China will get him another contract in the NBA. [Images via ChinaNews]