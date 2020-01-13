Yet another kid in China learned recently by you shouldn’t throw a firecracker down a manhole cover.

Surveillance footage from a parking lot in the Gansu city of Dunhuang shows the 8-year-old boy casually kneeling down to insert the firecracker before being quickly blown up in an explosion that sent the manhole cover into the sky for a good three seconds.

The boy himself is launched up into the air by the force of the blast as his friend runs away with his hands over his ears. The boy has been sent to the hospital for treatment.

This sort of thing happens around Chinese New Year each year, providing for compelling evidence for why Chinese authorities crack down fireworks.