Just when you thought it was safe to go back out on the streets, another sinkhole has opened up in urban China.

A road suddenly collapsed at around 5 pm on Monday in the Qinghai capital of Xining, swallowing up a public bus that letting on passengers at a bus stop.

Footage from the site shows the moment that the collapse happened, as well video of passersby apparently trying to evacuate passengers from the bus, and another clip of an explosion occurring at the front of the bus.

At this time, the details of this incident aren’t clear, though it’s been reported that two people are missing and 13 have been taken to the hospital.

Last month saw two significant sinkholes open up over subway lines under construction in China, one in Guangzhou and another in Xiamen.

In the case of the Guangzhou sinkhole, three people went missing in the collapse which opened up a hole that was estimated to be an incredible 38 meters deep.