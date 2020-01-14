At least six people have been found dead after a sinkhole swallowed up a public bus in the Qinghai capital of Xining on Monday evening.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows the moment that the road collapsed underneath the bus as it was taking on passengers at a stop outside of a hospital, causing the vehicle’s front-end to fall into the giant hole.

Cell phone video from onlookers then shows an explosion erupt from inside the hole.

On Tuesday morning, local authorities announced that they had found the remains of six people inside the sinkhole. 10 people have been reported missing while 16 have also been taken to the hospital.

Overnight, rescuers lifted the bus out of the hole which has grown more massive since it first appeared.

The cause of the sinkhole has not yet been determined. Last month saw two sizable sinkholes open up over subway lines under construction in China, one in Guangzhou and another in Xiamen.

In the case of the Guangzhou sinkhole, three people went missing in the collapse which opened up a hole that was estimated to be an incredible 38 meters deep.