A man who is looking to pursue legal action against Durex after his wife became pregnant has been told that he must first prove that he knows how to use a condom.

The man, surnamed Wang, and his wife already have two kids and were not looking to have any more. Wang says that he therefore used two condoms during intercourse but discovered holes in both of them. He then purchased some oral contraceptives for his wife to take, however, all that effort did not stop her from becoming pregnant.

Wang later went to the pharmacy where he bought the condoms to complain and even sought out the manufacturer, Durex, for compensation.

A Durex representative reportedly offered Wang a refund on the condom and contraceptives purchases but insisted that there was no quality problem with the product.

Unhappy with that offer, Wang has tried to get the local consumer protection authority to look into the matter. However, he told reporters that the commission had told him that he would first need to show that he knows how to properly use a condom.

Wang has been left to ponder how exactly he’s supposed to show that.