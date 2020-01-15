A state-owned enterprise has now found itself under investigation after partying like it’s 2009.

The SOE recently held a year-end celebration at a five-star hotel in the city of Shenzhen. The hotel sales manager said that the company had opted for the 5,000-yuan-a-table Chinese-style banquet package with dishes including Pacific geoduck, abalone stew, and sea cucumber.

The beverage of choice for the night were 1.3-liter bottles of Moutai with a sales price of 8,000 yuan ($1160). In total, around 160,000 yuan ($23,000) of the famous baijiu brand was consumed.

During the dinner, the person in charge of the SEO is said to have raised a toast, saying, “This liquor that we drink is happy liquor!”

Notorious for being both very pricey and very pungent, Moutai is known as China’s national liquor. It was once the favored drink at all government galas but saw its sales depressed last decade as it became one of the targets of Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign.

In that vein, Shenzhen’s discipline inspection commission has launched an investigation into the banquet.

Maybe they shoulda gone with Moutai ice cream instead?