Chinese Vice Premier Liu He just got a taste of what it’s like to be in attendance at a Trump rally.

He, along with three other Chinese officials, arrived in Washington on Wednesday to take part in the signing of the Phase One trade deal between China and the United States, aimed at possibly ending the trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

They then stood politely on stage for more than 30 minutes as Donald Trump went around the room shouting out seemingly every single person in the audience. In the bizarre congratulations fest, Trump mentioned everyone from Fox Business host Lou Dobbs to Boeing CEO David Calhoun to his son-in-law Jared Kushner while spending about as much time patting himself on the back.

He also went off tangents like changing regulations so that Mount Rushmore can host a fireworks display.

Here’s some reactions from Twitter:

Trump spending the last 15 mins calling out people in the room + thanking them at this China trade deal signing ceremony. "You are my friend". "You are the biggest star". "These are great people". Must be over 20 people already. — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) January 15, 2020

Four Chinese officials are silently standing to Trump's right on the stage as he indulges some political vendettas. "What these phony people, what these dirty cops put you through," he says to Devin Nunes. — Alex Wayne (@aawayne) January 15, 2020

Liu He is very politely standing by and listening to this almost completely irrelevant President Trump self praise session which is going on and on and on “Drew Ferguson! What a great friend!” — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) January 15, 2020

Chinese delegation, including Vice Premier Liu He, standing politely thru 20 minutes and counting of Trump thank you’s at China trade ceremony. pic.twitter.com/6fxJJUh1kf — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 15, 2020

How long is Trump’s thank-you list? — Olivia Qi Zhang (@zhang_qiii) January 15, 2020

Liu he must be like pic.twitter.com/q78VfHGP3N — Bill Bishop (@niubi) January 15, 2020

Trump’s deal signing rambling and praise for various representatives of moneyed interests will only confirm xi and his colleagues’ belief in the inevitable deterioration of American democracy… — Bill Bishop (@niubi) January 15, 2020

BREAKING: Comrade Liu He and Chinese trade delegation considered for Medals of the Republic for heroically enduring legendary tedium in the service of the Party. — The Relevant Organs (@relevantorgans) January 15, 2020

Okay, this is going on for comically long. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) January 15, 2020

Trump’s rambling went on for so long that Bloomberg TV switched away from the singing ceremony while Chinese state television gave up trying to translate the rant and instead went over to a guest panel to discuss what the trade deal means.

Officials in the Trump administration have tried to sell the Phase One deal as a historic, momentous one that was well worth the more-than-year-long trade war. Trump claims that under the deal, China will greatly expand its buying of US goods to “much more than $200 billion” over the next two years.

Meanwhile, critics of the deal have instead focused on its vagueries (basically, we still don’t really know what the deal is) and wondered how the US will ensure that China lives up to Trump’s claims.

For its part, China is describing the deal as one that is based on “mutual respect and equality,” hoping that it signals a change in direction for relations between the two countries and leads to the US scrapping tariffs that $250 billion of Chinese products still remain subject to.

Xi did not make the trip to the US for the singing, leaving Liu He to read out a statement for him. Trump has said that he plans on returning soon to China. If all goes well with Phase One, the two countries will start hammering out Phase Two of the trade deal.