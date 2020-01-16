A man has been detained after stepping in to settle a children’s dispute over a toy by flinging a kid across the room.

The incident occurred on Monday at a play area in a restaurant in the Guangxi capital of Nanning. Surveillance footage shows the man rushing over to play castle, yanking out a 4-year-old boy, and throwing him several meters across the floor.

As the kid cries, the man points and yells at him while helping another child out of the castle.

The boy’s mother, surnamed Wang, said that she was buying some milk tea at a nearby shop at the time and so had to watch the incident on surveillance footage. She explained that the whole thing was apparently precipitated by her son arguing with the man’s daughter over a toy.

After chucking the child across the playground, the man grabs his daughter and quickly leaves the area without anyone stopping him. Wang accused workers at the restaurant of failing to do their duty. However, the restaurant’s manager contended that most of his employees are young women and would not have dared to stop the man.

Local police revealed on Wednesday that the man has been detained for 10 days and fined 500 yuan ($73). It’s unclear if Wang will pursue a civil case against the man. She says her son sustained slight injuries to his arm and ears, along with a possible concussion.

The man, surnamed Huang, has apologized, saying that he acted without thinking.