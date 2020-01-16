A distracted dad at a railway station in the Guangxi city of Guigang recently mistook his son for a piece of luggage, nearly sending the 3-year-old through the x-ray scanner.

Video from the security check shows the father putting his backpack on the conveyor belt followed by his own child, who was sitting on top of a piece of luggage, he then turns around to grab the luggage but is alerted to his mistake by the shouts of a security officer and a nearby traveler.

While this mistake was accidental, other travelers in China have been known to hop in security scanners for convenience’s sake, to save them the trouble of taking off their winter coat or worrying about their expensive handbag being stolen.