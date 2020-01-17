In a pretty hilarious depiction of the problems with the amount of available space in China’s urban centers, a man in the Shaanxi capital of Xi’an spent a considerable sum on a parking space that is too small to actually use.

The man, surnamed Yu, demonstrated to reporters how if he parks in his assigned space at the residential complex where he lives, he’s unable to actually open the door, with the way blocked by a wall of concrete.

If there’s a car parked in the space behind him, his only option is to go out of the sunroof of his vehicle. He paid 150,000 yuan ($21,000) for this parking space, by the way.

Yu measured the space himself, finding that it’s below standard at only 1.9 meters in width and 4 meters in length. When he brought the issue up with the developer, he was told that he would have to pay more money for a new space.