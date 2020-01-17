Tang Nanjing was born in 1990 in Tianjin. She lives and works currently in Paris. Her work focuses on urban landscapes and finding commonalities between different regions. Her last photography series “Entre le Béton” was filmed in the department 94 (inner-suburban of Grand Paris), where she was deeply fascinated by the architectural form and space atmosphere, leading her to explore her own questions. The form of the suburbs is universal in the world, and the corresponding living structure of the residents are also similar. Even if in different countries, the suburbs are like waves in the ocean, they are coming from the same source and running into the same end.

Photography Friday is a regular feature from Shanghaiist in association with Photography of China, Marine Cabos’s fantastic platform about photography and photographers in China.