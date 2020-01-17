Tongue twister-inspired subheadings aside, eating seafood can get really messy. At least at Shaking Crab, it is encouraged!

Roll up your sleeves and get elbows deep into bags of clams, crabs, lobsters, shrimps, and other sea delicacies. We’ll explain it all below.

USA-hailing Shaking Crab has 17 locations open back home and now finally went international with its first overseas branch in Shanghai.

The restaurant is famous for it’s “no-fuss all-mess” policy with meals served in sealed plastic bags that have to be shaken before opening. Hence the name!

If you were ever upset your lunch partner stared at their phones way too often, well this is one way to fix it.

All the food at Shaking Crab is to be eaten with hands so there is very little chance you will be wanting to scroll through Facebook or WeChat moments during your meal. More time to talk to those at the same table!

You can customize your meal by choosing a sauce (are we going spicy or a zesty hint of lemon today?) and then adding corn, potatoes, sausage, or quail eggs to your crabs, clams, and lobsters.

The sauces remain a secret, with ingredients imported from the USA, so don’t expect to leave with a recipe.

If you are only looking to dip your fingers in at first and keep it relatively clean, the eatery will serve you up hearty sandwiches with shrimp, calamari, fish, chicken, or some good old-fashioned hot dog.

Round up your meal with a selection of great value cocktails (RMB32-38), beers, and finish with a scoop of ice cream.

We are dedicating an evening to get to know our friends and colleagues better because this sounds like the exact amount of “dirty” that should bring us all closer together.

Book your table by scanning the QR code below and get shaking! More information here.

↓↓↓

What?

Shaking Crab seafood restaurant

Where?

Chang Ning Raffles City East Side 3 Floor #17