The bodies of a pair of Chinese tourists were found dead on Thursday near a tourist site on an Icelandic beach.

Part of the tourist route in southern Iceland, the Sólheimasandur beach is known for the eerie wreckage of a US Navy airplane that was forced to crash land there in 1973.

Near a trail leading to the wreck, the bodies of two Chinese tourists, a man and woman, both in their twenties, were discovered.

Oddur Árnason, chief superintendent for the South Iceland Police, told the Iceland Monitor that it appears the tourists died from exposure and there is no evidence of foul play. However, a final determination will not be made until an autopsy is done.