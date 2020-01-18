In more bad statistical news, not only is China’s birth rate falling but so too is its economic growth rate.

China’s economy grew by just 6.1 percent in 2019, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics announced on Friday, the lowest figure since 1990.

While that number still technically falls within the government’s projected target of 6 to 6.5 percent, it’s down quite a bit from the 6.6 percent last year and precipitously so from the start of the decade when China was recording 10.6 percent GDP growth.

AFP chart showing China’s GDP growth rate since 1961@AFPgraphics pic.twitter.com/0jDS9AWncF — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 17, 2020

Of course, it’s well worth noting that there have been perhaps no numbers taken with a larger grain of salt by experts over the years than China’s official GDP data, particularly as more and more of the creative accounting practices utilized by local officials have been exposed.

However, it’s clear that China’s economy is facing some significant struggles, not helped by the trade war initiated by Donald Trump. A Phase One deal calling a truce to that trade war was signed earlier this week, however, major tariffs on Chinese goods remain in place.

China is entering a new stage in its development, attempting to shift its economic focus away from the investment and debt-heavy industry that made it the world’s factory to a model of development that is driven more by consumption from a growing middle class.

Though this switch isn’t an easy one to make, much like getting people to have more than one kid.