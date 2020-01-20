In order to reward its finest students for their hard work this semester, a middle school in the Anhui city of Fuyang handed out some bags full of goodies ahead of the Chinese New Year.

Those goodies that the exemplary students could choose from were either 2.5 kg of pork or two large carps. Tough decision, we know.

The principal told reporters that this was the second year his school has encouraged and rewarded students via their stomachs. He noted that some 5,500 kg of pork was distributed to students at the end-of-semester celebration.

We can only assume that this reward system is effective because it’s been used at many other schools around China for years and years. After all, what else could a child want more?