Doctor continues to be one of China’s most dangerous professions following yet another hospital stabbing in Beijing.

Tao Yong, a doctor of ophthalmology at Beijing’s Chaoyang Hospital, was gravely wounded on Monday, suffering stab wounds to the back of his head and arms. Other doctors were also injured in the attack, along with a mother who was bringing in her child for treatment.

The perpetrator and reason behind the attack has not yet been reported. However, it’s more than likely that the culprit is the disgruntled family member of a patient.

Such attacks are frighteningly common in China. Following a spate of stabbings back in 2013, a couple of Shanghai hospitals even opted to start training their staff in self-defense in attempt to prevent them from becoming the next victims.

This latest attack comes less than a month after a doctor was stabbed to death at another hospital in Beijing by a man who was reportedly upset about the quality of treatment received by his 95-year-old mother.

Surveillance footage showed the man coming up behind the doctor and slitting her throat. He has promptly been sentenced to death.