A zoo in the Netherlands is celebrating two giant pandas finally doing the deed after more than two long years of foreplay.

Xing Ya and Wu Wen arrived at the Ouwehands Dierenpark in Rhenen in 2017. Since then, the two have lived together in their award-winning enclosure but hadn’t shown any interest in breaking the place in with some hanky place, much to the zookeepers’ distress.

However, that all changed on Saturday with cameras capturing the momentous occasion. On Monday, the zoo shared a screencap on Facebook for the world to see. Because, as usual, pandas have no right to privacy.

The zoo will remain in a state of excitement for the next few weeks as keeper’s test Wu Wen’s urine to see if she has become pregnant. Female pandas are only fertile for a few days each year, so this is essentially the pair’s only chance until next year.

“At the end of last week, we knew Wu Wen was ready and since that moment the keepers have been busy encouraging the animals in a special enclosure,” said the zoo.

According to Dutch news outlets, that encouragement included dousing each panda’s sleeping area with the other’s urine, training Xing Ya to stand on his back feet, and making the poor guy watch videos of other pandas mating.