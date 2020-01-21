Chinese companies continue to surprise us by thinking up new and unusual ways of humiliating their employees.

A recent story out of the Zhejiang city of Shaoxing concerns a company where salesmen who failed to reach year-end quotas were made to take off their pants, put on women’s pantyhose, and dance around the office for their co-workers’ amusement.

One worker, surnamed Gao, found this all a bit too insulting and suggested that he could wear long johns instead. This compromise was not accepted, however, and Gao received a message that night telling him that he had been fired.

If you wanna keep your job, sometimes, you gotta put on those pantyhose or choke down that bitter gourd, drink that toilet water, eat those live mealworms, crawl on that street, or get spanked by that manager.