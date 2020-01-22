A helpful police officer was visibly frightened recently upon receiving a gift of thanks from a resident who he helped out.

Surveillance footage shows the resident turning up to a desk at a government building in the Anhui city of Tongling with a bag containing the corpse of a chicken. The officer tries to wave her away but the auntie insists, placing the bag on the ground and leaving the officer to grip his hands together nervously.

It turns out that the officer had patiently explained to the woman how to get a passport and this was her way of expressing gratitude.

Hey, at least it wasn’t live poultry.