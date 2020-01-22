Visitors to the former residence of a Qing dynasty general recently decided to add a bit of color to a statue of the important statesman.

Tang Jingsong (1841-1903), a celebrated son of the region of Guangxi, is most well-known for being one of the commanders of Chinese forces during the Sino-French War (1884-1885) and for serving as the president of the short-lived Republic of Formosa, a post that he held for about a month in 1895 before the Japanese invaded Taiwan, which had been ceded to them under the Treaty of Shimonoseki that ended the First Sino-Japanese War (1894-1895)

Now more than a century after that ousting, Tang has been humiliated again with his former residence in Guangxi’s Guangyang county being hit by vandals who gave his statue a makeover, applying color to his fingernails, lips, and eyes.

For good measure, they also wrecked a background wall featuring his words.

Authorities reportedly have no leads about who performed the vandalism or why, suggesting that it was likely some kids.