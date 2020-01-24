A Chinese tourist was tragically killed on Tuesday morning in Bali while taking photos along a scenic but dangerous cliffside coastline.

The 22-year-old female tourist drowned at sea after a massive wave swept her off the edge of a cliff at the Devil’s Tear cove on Nusa Lembongan island. She was reportedly taking selfies at the time.

Footage from the scene shows a group of people looking out to sea where a body is floating.

The Devil’s Tear cove is known for its powerful waves which make for some pretty pictures but also occasionally sweep unsuspecting tourists to their demise. Because of the mounting number of deaths, the local government finally put up a fence around the cliffs back in October.

However, the Chinese tourist, like many others, simply climbed over the fence in pursuit of that perfect selfie. According to local media reports, she went out on the cliff with her husband and her friends. When she was swept away, her husband called out for help but no one jumped in after her — knowing full well the dangers of the cove.

By the time that a boat could reach her, she was dead.

The local government has instructed tour guides to warn tourists about the dangers of Devil’s Tears. At the time of the incident, the tourists’ guide was reportedly waiting in the van.

However, it is also up to tourists to listen to warnings. One tour guide told Coconuts Bali that Chinese tourists are more stubborn and less likely to heed instructions than tourists from elsewhere. “Indeed, almost every reported incident at the Devil’s Tear cove in the past two years has involved a Chinese national,” writes the blog.

The last life claimed by a Devil’s Tears wave was that of a 38-year-old Chinese tourist last August. You also might remember this video from earlier in the year.