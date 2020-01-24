To try to prevent the further spread of the deadly Wuhan virus, most Shanghai tourist attractions have announced their indefinite closure on the eve of the Spring Festival, typically peak travel time for Chinese families.

Shanghai Disneyland has said that its doors will close to tourists on Saturday. It’s not clear when they will reopen. Those who have purchased tickets or hotel stays for upcoming dates will be issued refunds by the resort.

Essentially any other tourist site you can think of in Shanghai has similarly shut up shop. From the Oriental Pearl Tower to the Shanghai Zoo to Zhujiajiao Water Town. Huangpu River cruises have been suspended and the Yuyuan Gardens has called off its annual lantern festival.

These measures have been taken to prevent crowds from gathering. The Wuhan virus is known to pass person-to-person via the respiratory system. So far, at least 830 people have been infected with the virus in China and 26 killed.

Other major cities across the country have similarly shut down tourist attractions and suspended large-scale events. In Beijing, the Forbidden City has closed along with the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall and numerous other sites.