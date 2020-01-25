After taking the unprecedented step of putting the city of Wuhan in public transport lockdown, China has now done the same thing to a dozen more cities in Hubei province.

Restrictions put in place have suspended public transit inside these cities and canceled all trains, buses, flights, and ferries out of town in an attempt to curb the spread of a deadly, pneumonia-causing virus which originated from a wet market in Wuhan.

The 13 cities on lockdown have a total population of around 33 million people:

Wuhan: 11 million

Huanggang: 7.5 million

Jinmen: 3 million

Xianning: 2.8 million

Huangshi: 2.5 million

Xiantao: 1.6 million

Ezhou: 1 million

Qianjiang: 962,000

Enshi: 780,000

Xiaogan: 780,000

Dangyang: 560,000

Zhijiang: 550,000

Chibi: 530,000

The respiratory virus has so far claimed the lives of 26 people and infected at least 830 in China. The virus is from the same family as SARS, which caused a large-scale panic in 2002/2003, killing more than 600 people in China.

However, not even during the SARS panic did China opt to put entire cities under lockdown, making this entirely new territory.

Though, some experts have questioned the move, explaining that it likely comes too little, too late, noting that those carrying the virus have already had weeks to leave Hubei province and many have already done so, traveling home early to spend the Chinese New Year with their families.