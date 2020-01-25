The Wuhan virus has claimed its youngest victim thus far in a 36-year-old man, local health authorities announced on Friday, igniting worries over who is at risk of being killed by the disease.

Prior to this, the pneumonia-causing coronavirus’ victims had mostly been over the age of 65 and had suffered from other medical complications. Previously, the youngest fatality was a 48-year-old woman with diabetes.

In this case, however, Hubei authorities did not mention any other health problems. The man, surnamed Li, was hospitalized on January 9 after three days with a fever. He died on January 23.

Li is one of 24 confirmed deaths related to the Wuhan virus in Hubei province. There have been two others killed elsewhere in China.

It remains to be seen if his death was an anomaly or if the virus is, in fact, strong enough to put the young in mortal danger as well as the old.