In response to the Wuhan virus outbreak, China has ordered that airlines waive cancellation fees for flights. Not just those to and from Wuhan but all domestic ones.

The decision was announced on Thursday as the pneumonia-causing virus continued to spread across the country with confirmed cases in 27 of China’s 34 provincial-level administrative divisions.

The policy applies not only to flights but also to train, bus, and ferry trips. Typically, the Spring Festival marks China’s busiest travel time of the year as hundreds of millions make their way home to spend the holiday with their families.

However, many people in Hubei province have not been given that choice as a number of cities have gone into public transport lockdown with all planes, trains, and buses out of town canceled. Though people can still leave by car, that isn’t an option for most migrant workers.