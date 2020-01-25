The United States has confirmed its second case of the Wuhan coronavirus, something that President Donald Trump doesn’t greatly worried about.

The 60-year-old patient flew to Wuhan in December and returned to Chicago on January 13. She reportedly did not show any symptoms until a few days later when she called her doctor and went to the hospital.

Chicago health authorities report that the patient is doing well, stressing that this is only an individual case and not a local health emergency. She reportedly has not had close contact with anyone outside of her family and has not traveled on public transport.

The previous US case involved a man in his thirties who returned from China to Seattle on January 15 before seeking medical care on January 19. Authorities are currently on the lookout for any more cases monitoring more than 60 people who have arrived back from China this month.

While it seems unlikely that the virus could spread in the United States, Republican Senator Josh Hawley isn’t taking chances, writing a letter to the Trump administration asking “when and how” travel will be restricted between the US and China.

Trump has yet to respond to Hawley’s letter, though he has now commented on the virus via Twitter, praising China’s “transparency” on the matter and thanking President Xi Jinping “on behalf of the American people.”

China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020