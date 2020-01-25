The death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus has reached 41 across mainland China, according to reports from state media as of Jan 25, 8pm.

39 patients have died in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, where 729 infections have been confirmed.

The epidemic has now reached all provinces and municipalities on the Chinese mainland, with the exception of Tibet.

Beijing, Guangdong, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Anhui and Hunan have all reported dozens of infections each.

Around Asia, health authorities in Thailand, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam and Nepal have confirmed diagnoses.

Infections have also been reported as far as Australia, France and the United States.