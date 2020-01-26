As much of Hubei province remains on virtual lockdown, a handful of countries are scrambling to evacuate their citizens out of the provincial capital Wuhan.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that the United States government was planning to charter a flight to get its diplomats and citizens out of the city.

About 1,000 Americans are thought to be based in Wuhan and those who sign up to evacuate with diplomats will be billed for the flight, CNN reported.

Any available seats on the 230-seat flight might be offered to non-Americans but only if they are related to or married to US citizens.

The French consulate in Wuhan meanwhile announced it was considering setting up a bus service to allow French nationals and their spouses and children to leave the city.

The transport details are reportedly still being worked out with Chinese authorities but the plan was to bus French nationals to another city, where they would be allowed to move on after 14-day quarantine.

French nationals interested in signing up are encouraged to call the emergency hotline at (010) 85312010 to find out more.

If you are a foreign citizen based in Hubei province, please make sure you’re registered with your country’s consulate in Wuhan (if there’s one), or your embassy in Beijing.