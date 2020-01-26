The coronavirus epidemic that broke out in Wuhan has claimed 56 lives and infected 2,074, according to official statistics relayed by Chinese state media as of Jan 26, 9.30pm.

More than 600 new cases of the virus were diagnosed and 15 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, has now recorded 1,059 confirmed cases and 52 deaths.

Shanghai, Henan, Heilongjiang and Hebei each reported one death.

In Guangdong and Zhejiang provinces, confirmed diagnoses surged past the 100 mark.

Tibet remains the only province that remains untouched by the outbreak.

The special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau are each reporting five cases of the virus.

Outside of China, Thailand appears to be hardest hit, with eight confirmed cases and another 84 suspected cases.

Canada identified its first patient in a resident who returned to Toronto from Wuhan.