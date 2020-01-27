China is extending the Spring Festival holiday season to Sunday, Feb 2 – the ninth day of the lunar new year, the State Council announced early Monday morning.

Work officially restarts on Monday, Feb 3.

The move to give workers nationwide two extra public holidays (and a super long weekend) is aimed at cutting down human traffic in what remains a critical window to contain the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak (that’s if we all stay home and don’t go anywhere).

With luck, the outbreak will peak sometime this month.

The start of the new term will also be postponed for tertiary institutions, elementary and middle schools as well as kindergartens. Details to follow in a separate announcement from the education ministry.