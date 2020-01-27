Hong Kong Disneyland has now followed its Shanghai counterpart’s lead in closing indefinitely to prevent the further spread of the Wuhan virus.

The theme park announced on Sunday that it would remain closed until further notice to protect the “health and safety of our guests and cast members.” It said it would assist guests with any refunds that they needed.

Hong Kong Disneyland’s rival, Ocean Park, has also announced its indefinite closure. The two attractions have already fallen on hard times as of late because of the still ongoing pro-democracy protests in the city.

This comes after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam classified the outbreak as an “emergency” on Saturday.

While Lam’s government has refused calls to block all visitors from mainland China from crossing Hong Kong’s borders, it has decided to block all those travelers from Hubei province or those who have visited the province in the past 14 days, excluding Hong Kong citizens.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong is now at eight.