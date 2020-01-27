Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Shanghai isn’t about to leave anything to chance.

The powers that be in the city have decreed that workers are not to get back to work earlier than February 9, 23:59, in a statement announced Monday afternoon.

The move comes on top of the extra two days that workers nationwide were going to get in an earlier order by the State Council.

The order does not apply to workers in the utilities sector (because the city still needs to run on water, electricity, gas and telecommunications), daily necessities (food production, supermarkets, etc.) and above all, those involved in the production and sales of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies now needed in the fight against the Wuhan coronavirus.

Tertiary institutions, middle and elementary schools, vocational institutes, kindergartens, childcare centers and all other private training centers are to open no earlier than Feb 17.

Authorities also called on all companies and organizations to step up checks on employees who have returned from high-risk areas (all eyes on Hubei now) and to take a “comprehensive” approach in subjecting these individuals to medical supervision and isolation.