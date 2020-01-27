Shanghai health authorities have announced that all those who have visited areas most affected by the Wuhan virus will be kept under strict quarantine for 14 days.

Those with a Shanghai residence can serve the quarantine inside their own home, which they will not be permitted to leave.

While those without a residence in the city are to be quarantined inside designated hotels for two weeks. Shanghai Daily reports that one Minhang district hotel is now hosting 12 such individuals.

While in quarantine, they will have to report their temperature twice daily and all of their waste will be processed by medical officials.

One individual who has been put under quarantine is David Stanway, a Reuters correspondent who recently arrived back from a reporting trip to Wuhan.

Stanway tweets that two men in gas masks came to his door to ask him about his travels and to warn him to stay indoors.

Two men in gas masks came to the door of my home in Shanghai, asked me about my recent travel near #Wuhan and warned me to stay indoors. "There's an epidemic going on, don't you know?" I am now quarantined at home. #WuhanCoronavirus — David Stanway (@DavidStanway) January 26, 2020

I have been issued with a formal home quarantine order and am not allowed any contact with anyone for 14 days. The sight of nurses in protective gear at my door has alarmed the neighbours. #WuhanVirus — David Stanway (@DavidStanway) January 27, 2020

A notice left outside says, "People who returned from or passed through Hubei to enter (Shanghai) must actively submit to temperature monitoring… and consciously implement home quarantine or submit to centralised supervision for 14 days." #WuhanCoronovirus — David Stanway (@DavidStanway) January 27, 2020

Shanghai has reported 53 confirmed coronavirus cases. The patients range in age from 7 to 88 years.

Of the 53, 20 lived in Wuhan, 21 traveled to Wuhan, and the remaining 12 have some connection with the infected patients.

On Sunday, Shanghai reported its first Wuhan virus death: an 88-year-old man who was already suffering from pre-existing health problems.

[Images via Shine.cn]