The coronavirus epidemic that broke out in Wuhan has claimed 80 lives and infected 2,744, according to official statistics relayed by Chinese state media as of Jan 27, 9.30 am.

Almost 700 new cases and 24 deaths have been reported in the past 12 hours. The biggest surge since the virus began.

That’s all on top of 5,794 suspected cases around the country.

76 of the 80 deaths are from Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. The province also accounts for 1,423 of the 2,744 confirmed cases.

Five other provincial-level regions have seen confirmed diagnoses surge past the 100 mark: Guangdong (146), Zhejiang (128), Henan (128), Chongqing (110), Hunan (100). Only one area remains unaffected, Tibet.

Hong Kong is now up to eight confirmed cases of the virus while Macau remains at five.

Here’s the numbers for infections outside China: Thailand: 7 – Japan: 3 – South Korea: 3 – US: 3 – Vietnam 2 – Singapore: 4 – Malaysia 3 – Nepal: 1 – France: 3 – Australia: 4.

In brighter news, there have been 51 people reportedly cured of the virus and discharged from the hospital.